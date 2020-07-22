Snoop Dogg and DMX to Go Head-to-Head in Verzuz Battle Tonight

Snoop Dogg (photo by Philip Cosores) and DMX (photo via Instagram)

Snoop Dogg and DMX, two of hip-hop’s biggest heavyweights, will go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle on Wednesday. It’s scheduled to go down tonight at at 8:00 p.m. ET via Verzuz’s Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Verzuz is an Instagram TV show of sorts that pits two producers, rappers, or songwriters side-by-side to revisit their career highs and lows, with the ultimate goal of determining who has the best catalog. As Vulture writer Craig Jenkins notes, each battle consists of 20 rounds, sees contestants play a hit and then hear a rebuttal, and revolves around rules that come together “on the fly.” Past battles have featured Nelly vs. Ludacris, Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz, and Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, among others.



It’s a dog eat dog world, and tonight, one pup will come out on top. Viewers can tune in to watch Snoop Dogg and DMX bark it out through Instagram Live, Apple Music, or Apple TV. Find instructions on how to do so below.

Earlier this year, DMX was gearing up for the “Gods of Rap Tour” alongside Nas and Gang Starr before the coronavirus pandemic brought concerts to a halt. As for Snoop, he’s been busy antagonizing Tekashi 6ix9ine and rolling out his own bottle of wine.