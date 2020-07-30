Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Is Not One Of His “Top 10 Rappers Of All Time”

Eminem (photo by Natalie Somekh) and Snoop Dogg (photo by Philip Cosores)

Veritable hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg would like you to know that Eminem is definitely not on his list of top 10 rappers. Snoop revealed his controversial opinion during a recent virtual Breakfast Club interview with DJ Envy and Charlemagne tha God. Not only did he discredit Em’s talents, but he also attributed his success to Dr. Dre, who discovered and mentored the Detroit rapper early on in his 20-year career.

“White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow,” said Snoop. But being one of Dr. Dre’s protégés afforded Eminem access to credibility that, the Long Beach MC argued, he doesn’t deserve. “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be labeled one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so. But ‘the game’ feels like he’s [one of the] top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre, and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”



Charlemagne agreed, up to a point. “You keep people honest,” he replied to Snoop. “I respect Eminem, and I can see why people would have him in their top ten, their top 5,” continued Charlamagne, before asking Snoop to clarify his spicy opinion.

“There’s some n****s in the 80s that he can’t fuck with,” Snoop declared. He cited Rakim, KRS-ONE, LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Ice Cube as much better rappers.

Snoop later doubled down by saying he doesn’t believe Eminem has a place in “this hip-hop shit,” adding that he could “live without” the real Slim Shady. Considering Marshall Mathers isn’t one to take an insult lightly, Snoop might’ve just sparked a rap feud.

Watch Snoop’s interview below.

Em recently revealed his list of top rappers, which includes Tupac Shakur, Kurupt, Kendrick Lamar, and Biggie. Surprisingly, Snoop didn’t make the cut, but the two agreed on Big Daddy Kane. Real hip-hop, everyone.