SOAK Releases New Spoken Word Track “I’m Alive”: Stream

Saint Sister's Gemma Doherty and SOAK (photo by Ellius Grace)

As we enter the last week of July with no more relief in sight than we had at the start, SOAK is here to remind us of the beauty in small things with her new single “I’m Alive”.

Featuring music by Gemma Doherty of Saint Sister, “I’m Alive” is a spoken word meditation conceived by photographer Ellius Grace. SOAK explained in a press release how Grace came to her with the idea for “an ‘antidote to anxiety,'” which led to her writing a poem based on “finding beauty in the mundane.” This was then set to Doherty’s music and played over a video shot by Cian McKenna.



SOAK further detailed the collaborative project, saying,

“I sat down in the up and down waves of isolation, when I let my brain go I started to write about how it feels to ‘wake up’ from a long depression. The relief when a tide starts to turn and things I’d given up on begin to seem possible again. Ellius asked Gemma Doherty to compose the soundtrack and she provided a gentle and gripping bed to speak over. I hope this piece can act as a reminder that it won’t always be like this.”

Start your week off with a little calmness by watching SOAK and Gemma Doherty’s “I’m Alive” music video below.