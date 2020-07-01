Menu
Spotify Launches Premium Subscription Plan For Couples

Couples will save $6 each month by subscribing to Spotify's new duo plan

July 01, 2020
Spotify is rolling out a new premium subscription plan specifically tailored for couples.

According to Billboard, Spotify’s Premium Duo is available for $12.99 per month beginning today (July 1st) in the United States and 54 other markets. Couples will be saving $6 each month, as a single Spotify premium subscription costs $9.99 per month.

The duo plan provides premium subscriptions to two individuals living at the same address. Additionally, subscribers will have access to Spotify’s Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist of favorite songs from each individual.

In addition to Spotify’s single and duo plans, the streaming service offers a family plan ($14.99 per month) and a discounted student plan ($4.99 per month).

If you’re single and looking for a more cost effective option, TIDAL is currently offer a 60-day free trial.

