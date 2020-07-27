St. Vincent Shares Clip of Her “Fumbling” Through “Stairway to Heaven”: Watch

St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye

There’s nothing like guitar stores, with their rows upon rows of unlimited potential, and the ever-present sound of overeager amateurs stumbling through famous riffs. Many such establishments are now closed, but to recreate that hallowed vibe, St. Vincent has shared a Led Zeppelin cover just in case you “missed the sound of someone fumbling through “stairway to heaven”.”

The artist born Annie Clark posted the video to Instagram. She wore a fruit-covered robe with red-framed sunglasses, and chose a filter with the color saturation turned all the way to Vegas Strip. While the short clip doesn’t contain singing or any other words, she did add a short comment in which she honored and roasted guitar stores. Clark wrote,



“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through “stairway to heaven.” (Not pictured but honorable mention, ‘smoke on the water’ ‘sweet home Alabama’ ‘black dog’ ‘where ever I may roam’). Love to all my guitar players out there. I know. I miss it too.”

Check out St. Vincent’s “Stairway to Heaven” below. It’s been a busy quarantine for Clark, who shared the new song “The Eddy” from the Netflix series of the same name, performed an acoustic “New York” at the BAM Virtual Gala, and produced Julia Stone’s new single “Break”. She also launched a podcast where she interviews musicians from her shower, and last month she became a question on Jeopardy!.