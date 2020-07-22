Stone Temple Pilots to Perform Core in Its Entirety During Livestream

Stone Temple Pilots Core Stream, via nugs.tv

Stone Temple Pilots, featuring current lead singer Jeff Gutt, have announced an upcoming livestream performance of their classic 1992 debut album, Core. Plus, they’ve released a pair of archival concert recordings from 2011 and 2019, the former featuring the late Scott Weiland, the band’s original frontman.

As live music remains in a relative stasis during the pandemic, the Stone Temple Pilots livestream is the latest in a bevy of virtual performances from isolated bands and artists. Like a ticket to a physical concert, access to the pay-per-view performance costs $9.99. The show airs next Friday (July 31st) at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET via live music curator nugs.tv.



Stone Temple Pilots are also sharing shows from 2011 and 2019 via nugs, which hosts official live recordings of many popular artists after beginning as a bootleg database in 1997. Each show is available now for $9.99 each.

The 2011 show took place on August 3rd in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and features Weiland. The setlist incorporates most of the band’s classic songs, including Core hits “Plush” and “Sex Type Thing”. The second archival recording, with Gutt as the band’s singer, is culled from a show on June 13th, 2019, at the O2 Forum in London.

“The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London,” Gutt remarks in a press release. “In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

Purchase tickets for the livestream here. Watch it live on July 31st starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET via nugs.tv or the site’s accompanying apps. Once purchased, the stream will be available for 48 hours for on-demand viewing.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.