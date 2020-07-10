100 gecs, photo by Mikey Joyce

100 gecs have shared their new remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify. For a high-definition listening experience, you can sign up for a 60-day free trial of TIDAL HiFi.

The new collection of music sees Dylan Brady and Laura Les reworking songs off 1000 gecs, their acclaimed 2019 debut album. They didn’t go at it alone, though, as the experimental duo called on friends and past collaborators for assistance, including Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito (“ringtone” remix), Dorian Electra (“gec 2 Ü” remix), A. G. Cook (“money machine” remix), and GFOTY and Count Baldor (“stupid horse” remix). There’s also a reimagined version of “hand crushed by a mallet” featuring veteran pop punk/emo acts Fall Out Boy and Craig Owens of Chiodos with Nicole Dollanganger.



Alongside these remixes are two all-new original songs in “came to my show” and “toothless”. Additionally, live recordings of “small pipe” and “800db cloud” from 100 gecs’ Adult Swim FishCenter performances are included.

In recent months, 100 gecs threw a music festival within Minecraft that drew in almost 200,000 viewers and raised over $50,000 for Feeding America. Brady also just contributed to Charli XCX’s quarantine-recorded album how i’m feeling now.

1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues Artwork:

1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues Tracklist:

01. money machine (A. G. Cook Remix)

02. ringtone (Remix) (feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito)

03. 745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)

04. gec 2 Ü (Danny L Harle Harlecore Remix)

05. hand crushed by a mallet (Remix) (feat. Fallout Boy, Craig Owens, and Nicole Dollanganger)

06. 800db cloud (Ricco Harver Remix)

07. stupid horse (GFOTY and Count Baldor Remix)

08. ringtone (umru Remix)

09. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix) (feat. Tommy Cash and Hannah Diamond)

10. 745 sticky (Black Dresses Remix)

11. gecgecgec (Remix) feat. Lil West and Tony Velour

12. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (99jakes Remix)

13. gec 2 Ü (Remix) feat. Dorian Electra

14. hand crushed by a mallet (nothankyou Remix)

15. came to my show (intro)

16. came to my show

17. toothless

18. small pipe (live at fishcenter)

19. 800db cloud (live at fishcenter)