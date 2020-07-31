Alanis Morissette and Her Adorable Daughter Perform “Ablaze” On Fallon: Watch

Alanis Morissette and daughter on The Tonight Show

On Thursday, Alanis Morissette performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she did so with a very special little guest in tow. The late-night appearance came in support of Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first album in eight years, which officially arrived on Friday.

Morissette delivered the TV debut of her Such Pretty Forks single “Ablaze”. However, it was her young companion — her adorable four-year-old daughter! — who easily stole the spotlight. The remote performance was filmed from what appeared to be a home library and saw Morissette cradling her daughter while singing lyrics dedicated to her three children: “My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze”. It remains to be seen whether her daughter could be an Alanis-in-the-making, but she certainly knew how to rock those studio headphones.



As for Such Pretty Forks, the entire album is finally out now after a brief pandemic-related postponement. The full-length marks her ninth overall and follows 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights. Of the 11 tracks, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling”, and “Diagnosis” were shared early on as teasers.

In our glowing review, Consequence of Sound writer Laura Dzubay said “Such Pretty Forks in the Road does a clearer job than some of its 2000s-era predecessors of not sounding like it’s straining to follow something up or to prove that there are still tricks Morissette can pluck from her sleeves. And it’s this focus that ultimately makes it compelling.”

The release of Such Pretty Forks follows a 25th anniversary reissue of Morissette’s classic album Jagged Little Pill. She will embark on a corresponding tour in 2021, and tickets are available here.

Below, watch her Fallon performance and stream Such Pretty Forks in full. Purchase the new album here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Such Pretty Forks Artwork:

Such Pretty Forks Tracklist:

01. Smiling

02. Ablaze

03. Reasons I Drink

04. Diagnosis

05. Missing the Miracle

06. Losing the Plot

07. Reckoning

08. Sandbox Love

09. Her

10. Nemesis

11. Pedestal