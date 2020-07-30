Billie Eilish Returns with New Single “my future”: Stream

Billie Eilish's video for "my future"

Billie Eilish is back with her new single “my future”, along with an animated music video created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato. Watch it below.

“my future” was written and recorded in Los Angeles during lockdown, and produced by her brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS. As Billie explains, “we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”



Today’s offering marks her first new music since “No Time to Die”, her James Bond theme song from February, which somehow feels like a lifetime ago. It also follows her 2019 one-off single “everything i wanted”.

The video for “my future”, along with the song’s corresponding artwork, is anime in nature. Our 2018 Rookie of the Year previously told Consequence of Sound about her love of the genre, especially the classic film Spirited Away. “All of my drawing inspirations have come from that movie. Studio Ghibli and shit. You can get inspiration from anything if you let yourself,” said the 18-year-old pop phenom.

It’s unclear whether “my future” is a standalone release or taken from a larger forthcoming project. There’s been no word on a new album, the follow-up to full-length debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, but it’s not as though Eilish has been dormant. She and her father recently launched their own radio show on Apple Music, and Eilish performed a quarantine-style concert from home with assistance from FINNEAS. She’s also given interviews on social issues and body image, and is rumored to be part of the new Office podcast hosted by Kevin Malone himself.

Additionally, to start the year, Eilish dominated the 2020 Grammys, sweeping all of the General Field categories: Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. She’s the youngest and first female artist to win all four in one night, and only the second artist over all to do so. Christopher Cross did it in 1981, while Adele won all four in different years.