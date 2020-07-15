Big Thief’s Buck Meek Shares New Solo Single “Roll Back Your Clocks”: Stream

Big Thief's Buck Meek, photo by Chris Sikich

Big Thief founding member Buck Meek is back with a new solo single. “Roll Back Your Clocks” serves as his first offering since last year’s one-off release “Halo Light” and his 2018 self-titled debut, which featured Big Thief bandmate Adrienne Lenker and Dave Harrington.

Today’s offering was written during the coronavirus lockdown and initially recorded by Buck on acoustic guitar. At the prodding of producer Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Nick Hakim), Buck sent the recording to his four band members — Adam Brisbin (guitar), Mat Davidson (pedal steel and fiddle), Austin Vaughn (drums), and Ken Woodward (bass) — who each then recorded their own parts separately. These stems were finally passed along to Sarlo, who “alchemized them into a mix” that’s at turns lightweight and calming, not unlike the easygoing folk ballads found on Buck’s first full-length.



Subject-wise, “Roll Back Your Clocks” invites listeners to make the most out of our current situation. It’s meant to be “a reminder to trust our telepathic instincts, and to value the connection with our loved ones as something that we always have access to, even in solitude, regardless of proximity,” according to Meek. “It felt healing to create, and we hope that it will help bring some sense of peace to you.” Hear it for yourself below.

Meek and the rest of Big Thief dropped not one, but two full-lengths in 2019 with Two Hands and U.F.O.F.; the latter LP landed on our Top 50 Albums of the Year list. In April, the indie outfit shared a new EP of demo songs.

“Roll Back Your Clocks” Artwork: