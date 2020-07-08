!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Announce New EP Certified Heavy Katz, Share “Do the Dial Tone”: Stream

!!! (Chk Chk Chk), photo by Alvaro Guzman

Onomatopoeia heads rejoice, !!! (aka Chk Chk Chk) are releasing new music. The New York dance-punk group are putting out an EP called Certified Heavy Katz on July 31st, and today they’ve shared its lead single, “Do the Dial Tone”.

According to a press release, the goal of the project was to leap between many different styles of dance music. Across seven tracks, the band shows a love for UK garage, house, disco, funk, and more abstract iterations of club music. In addition to vocals from venerable frontman Nic Offer, the project also features singing from co-vocalist Meah Pace, plus guest contributions from Liars frontman Angus Andrew and Maria Uzor of UK dance duo Sink Ya Teeth.



In a statement, Offer explained that Certified Heavy Katz was a concerted effort to explore “the outer edges of what we do.” “We try a lot of different things with the hopes of coming up with something fresh by getting it wrong,” he said. “How wrong did we get it this time?”

Lead single “Do the Dial Tone” is a total garage banger featuring psychedelically layered vocals, chirping synths, and a groove that was designed to cut rugs to. Boogie along while you watch the Cheng-Hsu Chung-directed video below.

The project follows the I’m Sick of This / So We Can Fuck 7-inch they put out in May, and their 2019 full-length Wallop. Certified Heavy Katz is out July 31st via Warp Records, and pre-orders are available now.

Certified Heavy Katz Artwork:

Certified Heavy Katz Tracklist:

01. Do the Dial Tone

02. Maybe You Can’t Make It

03. Tighten the Grip

04. Let It Fall

05. Wonderful Life

06. Take It Easy

07. Walk It Off