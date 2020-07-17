Drake and DJ Khaled Reconnect on New Singles “Popstar” and “Greece”: Stream

DJ Khaled and Drake, photo via Z103.5

As someone who likes to shout-out his own name whenever he gets the chance, DJ Khaled has come up with the best title for his next album: Khaled Khaled. The project was announced earlier this week, and today it’s being teased with not one, but two major key collaborations with Drake. Stream the new pair of singles, “Popstar” and “Greece” below.

“SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!” DJ Khaled wrote in an Instagram post about the tracks. He also took the time to thank Drizzy and his longtime OVO label crew, saying, “Great to collaborate wit the team prod @ozmusiqe we work AMAZING together ALSO BIG UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @futuretheprince @oliverelkhatib always great to work wit the OVO team. WE WORK AMAZING TOGETHER! DRAKE LUV FOREVER !”



“Popstar” and “Greece” are the latest in a string of collaborations from Drake and DJ Khaled. Previously, The 6 God and We the Best Music honcho linked up on “To the Max”, “For Free”, and “No New Friends”, among others.

Khaled Khaled is the 12th studio effort from DJ Khaled following last year’s Father of Asahd. Recently, the rap beatmaker participated in the Grammys’ star-studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle. He also scored a coveted placement on Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

Drake, meanwhile, shared his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project in May. His bars have also appeared on new albums from Future and Lil Yachty, as well as all over TikTok.