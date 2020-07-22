Fiona Apple and Apple TV's Central Park

As reported in May, Apple TV’s new animated series Central Park features music from Fiona Apple, Cyndi Lauper, Aimee Mann, Sara Bareilles, and more. Apple specifically contributed to the show’s upcoming season one finale, “A Fish Called Snakehead”. In anticipation of that episode, her song, titled “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face”, is being shared today.

Apple co-wrote the piece with David Lucky, a friend, composer, and collaborator whom she’s previously described as “one of my favorite people in the world.” The track itself is sung by Central Park character Ashley, voiced by the six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.



Watch a clip of Ashley singing Apple’s “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face” below. The full episode airs July 24th, which is the same day the entire soundtrack arrives.

Central Park is the brainchild of actor Josh Gad and Loren Bouchard of Bob’s Burgers fame. Apple, if you’ll recall, once contributed an original song to the 2019 Bob’s Burgers Halloween episode “Pig Trouble in Little Tina”. For more of Apple, she released one of this year’s best albums so far, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, which can be purchased here.