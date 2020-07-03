Flume, photo by Matsu

Back in May, Flume posted an Instagram video teasing a forthcoming remix of “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”, the iconic ’90s hit from Eiffel 65. “Roses r red my face is blue here is a song I made it for u,” the Aussie DJ captioned the clip, which also saw him covered in blue face paint.

Today, the electronic music producer also known as Harley Streten has officially released that full rework. His update on the 1998 Grammy-winning single stutters, stops, and takes it time winding up to the memorable melody. No one really asked for such a remix, but hey, what’s a summer without a little nostalgia?



“Read your comments & slapped together this bad boi 4 ur listening pleasure,” the 28-year-old Sydney native wrote on social media late Thursday. “LONG LIVE EIFFEL 65.”

Hear it below.

Flume’s last proper album came with 2016’s Skin, but it’s not as though he’s been quiet all this time. Last year, he dropped his Hi, This is Flume mixtape, in addition to a handful of one-off singles and collaborations. Most recently, he and Toro y Moi linked up for a song called “The Difference”.