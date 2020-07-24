Hudson Mohawke Drops Surprise EP Heart Of The Night: Stream

Hudson Mohawke, photo by Tim Saccenti

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with a New Music Friday surprise. Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke has released a new solo EP, Heart of the Night, completely out of the blue. Stream it in full below via Bandcamp.

This new drop comes less than a year after HudMo and Lunice reunited for their second collaborative project as TNGHT. Heart of the Night collects four tracks altogether, some of which are remixes — or “classic R&B bootlegs” as he calls it — of songs by Beyoncé (“Baby Boy”), Sean Paul and Christina Milian (“Dip It Low”), and more.



Mohawke’s last solo album, Lantern, dropped more than five years ago. Since then, in addition to reactivating TNGHT, he’s produced and remixed material from Kanye West, Anohni, ASAP Rocky, Banks, and DJ Shadow.

New newwww. Little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years is out todayyy for free giveaway + a new tee w my favourite boy @getbentsaggy Heart Of The Night ep and “Ghosts” tee all avail over at https://t.co/6xsFeSbuMh yiii treacherous houndssss!! pic.twitter.com/OEKfMGw7fp — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) July 24, 2020

Heart of the Night Artwork:

Heart of the Night Tracklist:

01. Baby Boy

02. Frawwgy

03. Dip It Low

04. Get Up