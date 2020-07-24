Menu
Hudson Mohawke Drops Surprise EP Heart Of The Night: Stream

Featuring reworks of Beyoncé and Sean Paul

by
on July 24, 2020, 12:51pm
Hudson Mohawke, photo by Tim Saccenti

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with a New Music Friday surprise. Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke has released a new solo EP, Heart of the Night, completely out of the blue. Stream it in full below via Bandcamp.

This new drop comes less than a year after HudMo and Lunice reunited for their second collaborative project as TNGHTHeart of the Night collects four tracks altogether, some of which are remixes — or “classic R&B bootlegs” as he calls it — of songs by Beyoncé (“Baby Boy”), Sean Paul and Christina Milian (“Dip It Low”), and more.

Mohawke’s last solo album, Lantern, dropped more than five years ago. Since then, in addition to reactivating TNGHT, he’s produced and remixed material from Kanye West, Anohni, ASAP Rocky, Banks, and DJ Shadow.

Heart of the Night Artwork:

hudson mohawke heart of the night artwork cover Hudson Mohawke Drops Surprise EP Heart Of The Night: Stream

Heart of the Night Tracklist:
01. Baby Boy
02. Frawwgy
03. Dip It Low
04. Get Up


