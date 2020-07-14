IDLES Offer Up “A Hymn” of Shame and Love: Stream

IDLES, photo by Tom Ham

Ultra Mono is the third album from post-punk group IDLES, due out this fall through Partisan Records. The effort, which comes two years after Joy As An Act of Resistance, is being previewed today with “A Hymn”.

While previous singles “Mr. Motivator” and “Grounds” the Bristol natives ferocious and snarling as always, their newest offering opts for an entirely different mood. “A Hymn” rolls out slowly and steadily, almost in a drone-like fashion. “I want to be loved, everybody does/ I find shame in the crack-like corpse un-cadaver reign… I find shame gripped tight like your withering fame,” sings frontman Joe Talbot, with an equally monotone cadence.



The fixed churn of it all echoes the backstory for “A Hymn”, which according to a tweet from the band ” rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal’s teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

Watch the single’s corresponding video below. Directed by Ryan Gander, and featuring IDLES’ own parents, it follows the sluggish pulse of suburban English life.

Ultra Mono is set to arrive September 25th and is up for pre-order here. The full-length boasts contributions from Savages member Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis of Nick Cave, The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, and hip-hop producer Kenny Beats.