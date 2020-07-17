Menu
Joey Bada$$ Reveals New Project The Light Pack: Stream

Featuring three songs "The Light", "No Explanation", and "Shine"

on July 17, 2020, 12:00am
Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ has returned with his first solo release in three years. The project, titled The Light Pack, is streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The long-awaited follow-up to All AmeriKKKan Bada$$ consists of three new songs: “The Light (Mind)”, “No Explanation (Body)”, and “Shine (Soul)”. According to social media posts teasing the release, this bundle serves as a “rebirth” for the Brooklyn rapper, which likely means it’s a precursor to a full album and not than just a standalone effort.

Since his last proper full-length in 2017, Joey released a collaborative album as part of Beast Coast, a supergroup featuring members of Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers. The MC’s also been particularly busy with TV projects; in addition to portraying Inspectah Deck in a Hulu series about the Wu-Tang Clan, he has appeared on the ABC sitcom grown-ish.

The rebirth. New music Friday 7/17.

