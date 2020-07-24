Makaya McCraven Experiments With “Beat Science” On New Single: Stream

Makaya McCraven, photo by David Marques

Next week, jazz drummer and producer Makaya McCraven will release a new album called Universal Beings E&F Sides. A companion piece to his widely acclaimed Universal Beings record from 2018, this upcoming collection features 14 “new pieces of organic beat music” that were cut from those original studio sessions.

Earlier this month brought lead single “Mak Attack”, which saw McCraven adroitly “attacking” his kit like the percussion virtuoso that he is. Today, the Chicago native returns with another rattling offering in “Beat Science”. As indicated by its title, here he experiments with a range of thumps and thuds, some wispy and casual, others pointed and moving at breakneck speed.



To coincide with the new song, McCraven is also sharing “Do It Live”, another video installment from his ongoing documentary series about the two Universal Beings albums. It features musicians Dezron Douglas and Brandee Younger, as well as veteran producer Hank Shocklee (Public Enemy) and journalist Emma Warren.

Check out both “Beat Science” and the documentary clip below. Universal Beings E&F Sides officially drops July 31st via International Anthem and pre-orders are still available here.