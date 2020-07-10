Margo Price Premieres New Album That’s How Rumors Get Started: Stream

Margo Price, photo by Bobbi Rich

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price has released her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, on Loma Vista. You can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify. For a high-definition listening experience, you can sign up for a 60-day free trial of TIDAL HiFi.

That’s How Rumors Get Started was initially slated for release on May 8th, though like many musicians, Price postponed the date due to the coronavirus pandemic. But fans can rest assured that the wait is worth it: in our album review, we called it a “valid look at what it means to make a country record in a modern landscape of country-pop,” making it feel expansive enough for everyday listening. It’s a theme that is evident in the LP’s previously released singles, “Letting Me Down,” “Stone Me,” and “Twinkle Twinkle”.



The new full-length was produced by Sturgill Simpson and, once again, Price collaborated with her husband, guitarist Jeremy Ivey, who shares writing credits on three songs. Ivey tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but despite the family illness and quarantine, Price has been busy promoting her All American Made follow-up from home. In June, she released Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman, a live album featuring Jack White to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, and covered Bob Dylan on CBS This Morning. Price also appeared on “Picture Show”, a livestream tribute to John Prine.

To celebrate the album’s release, she partnered with some of her favorite Nashville restaurants to provide listeners with both music and a tasty meal. Price crafted her own menu, which she will personally deliver (contact free, of course) to fans, along with a vinyl edition of the record. Fans can order breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and the yummy menu is available here.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Album Artwork:

That’s How Rumors Get Started Tracklist:

01. That’s How Rumors Get Started

02. Letting Me Down”

03. Twinkle Twinkle”

04. Stone Me”

05. Hey Child”

06. Heartless Mind”

07. What Happened to Our Love?

08. Gone to Stay

09. Prisoner of the Highway

10. I’d Die for You