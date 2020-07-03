The posthumous debut album from Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, has been released. Stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The 19-track collection is the first Pop Smoke release since the Brooklyn-bred rapper was shot dead earlier this year in his Hollywood Hills home at the age of 20. It follows his 2019 breakout, Meet the Woo, and his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape, which dropped just seven days before his passing.
Shoot for the Stars features many of hip-hop’s biggest names, such as DaBaby, Future, Quavo of Migos, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, and more. Production was handled by DJ Mustard (YG), WondaGurl (SZA), and Buddah Bless (Travis Scott), among others.
The cover artwork for Shoot for the Stars was initially done by luxury designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh. However, his egregious use of photoshop drew fierce backlash and mockery, leading Pop Smoke’s former manager, Steven Victor, to immediately commission a redesign.
To coincide with the new album, Pop Smoke’s family announced the launching of the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which is “meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states,” according to the rapper’s mother.
Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon Artwork:
Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon Tracklist:
01. Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro) (prod. by 808Melo)
02. Aim For the Moon (feat. Quavo) (prod. by 808Melo and WondaGurl)
03. For the Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) (prod. by CashmoneyAP and Palaze)
04. 44 Bulldog (prod. by Mobz and Mora)
05. Gangstas (prod. by Swirv & CashmoneyAP)
06. Yea Yea (prod. by HakzBeats)
07. Creature. (feat. Swae Lee) (prod. by 808Melo)
08. Snitchin (feat. Quavo & Future) (prod. by Buddah Bless & SethTheChef)
9. Make It Rain. (feat. Rowdy Rebel) (prod. by Yamaica)
10. The Woo. (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) (prod. by 808Melo)
11. West Coast Shit. (feat. Tyga & Quavo) (prod. by DJ Mustard and Bongo)
12. Enjoy Yourself (feat. Karol G) (prod. by Palaze & Luci G)
13. Hotel Lobby (prod. by 808Melo & Jess Jackson)
14. What You Know Bout Love (prod. by Tash)
15. Something Special (prod. by Duro)
16. Diana (feat. King Combs) (prod. by SpunkBigga)
17. Got It on Me (prod. by Young Devante)
18. Tunnel Vision (Outro) (prod. by 808Melo, Nagra & Carson Hackney)
19. Dior (Bonus) (prod. by 808Melo)
View this post on Instagram
Today, the family of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson is announcing SHOOT FOR THE STARS, a (501(c)(3)) foundation established by Pop Smoke prior to his passing and led by his mother. "The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, 'shoot for the stars,'" Ms. Jackson says, "and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality." "As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools." Says Ms. Jackson. "It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us." With everything happening in the world today, I know Bashar would feel the urgency of need, now more than ever before, He strived to inspire youth and would have loved to see people playing his music and dancing in the streets while they marched in the fight for equality and justice. He made music, not only for the kids in his neighborhood but around the world, to inspire them to dream big regardless of their situation. The hope he carried for the next generation will live on through Shoot for the Stars. It was something that was very important to him and we're honored to continue his legacy. This is only the beginning." In summary, Ms. Jackson shares, "We make this announcement and look forward to Pop's debut album via Victor Victor."