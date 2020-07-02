Soccer Mommy (photo by Brian Ziff) and SASAMI (photo courtesy of artist)

Soccer Mommy has spent the last few weeks covering songs in collaboration with her closest music pals. Previously, we heard Sophie Allison team up with Jay Som, as well as Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT. Today, Allison is sparking creative chemistry with fellow indie songwriter SASAMI.

For the final installment of the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series, Allison tackles “Drive”, the 1994 hit from The Cars. SASAMI, meanwhile, goes down a completely different path by reworking the iconic 2001 alt-metal single “Toxicity” by System of a Down.



“I’m really glad to get to release this cover of ‘Drive’. It’s a song I’ve loved for a long time that I started covering pretty recently,” Allison noted in a statement. “It was nice to get to record one last thing in the studio before everything shut down.”

As for her left-field pick, SASAMI said, “The choice of covering System of a Down’s ‘Toxicity’ wasn’t really a deep one, but I do believe that now is a time of acuity in identifying the toxicity in our society.” She added, “Toni Cade Bambara said ‘The role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible,’ and I’m definitely seeking the kind of art that centers that focus.”

Stream both covers below via Bandcamp. Net profits will benefit Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and National Bail Out.

Soccer Mommy dropped her impressive color theory earlier this year, and it featured one of our favorite songs 2020 so far, “circle the drain”. Purchase color theory here. SASAMI dropped off a new single in March called “Mess”.

Soccer Mommy and SASAMI Single Series Artwork: