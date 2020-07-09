The Avett Brothers Strive for “Victory” on New Single: Stream

The Avett Brothers, photo by Crackerfarm

The Avett Brothers announced a new album, The Third Gleam, earlier this month. Now, we have our first official preview of the record in “Victory”.

The forthcoming LP is said to touch on universal themes of isolation and resilience, and the lead single reflects this accordingly. On “Victory”, Scott and Seth Avett struggle to find enough courage to press on through a particularly dark and trying time.



“I don’t see the bright side, quite as clear/ Accolades and happy days/ They don’t ever last/ Stories of courage clouded up with fear,” the Americana outfit sings. “Am I sad or am I sick?/ What’s at the root of it?/ Do I throw my hands and quit? Something tells me no.”

Although the entirety of The Third Gleam was written pre-coronavirus, a track like this can easily be applied to the present day, when hope is sometimes quite hard to come by. Check it out below via its black-and-white video, directed by Crackerfarm and starring the Avett Brothers themselves.

The new album, the third entry in the group’s ongoing Gleam series, is officially out on August 28th through Loma Vista Recordings and can be pre-ordered here. In 2019, the siblings put out their 10th full-length, Closer Than Together.