Kevin Malone Tells the Oral History of The Office in New Podcast Series

The Office (NBC)

This year marks the 15th anniversary of The Office, so what better way to celebrate than with a new podcast that explores the entire history of the beloved show? Enter An Oral History of The Office, a 12-episode series hosted by Brian Baumgartner, a.k.a. Kevin Malone, Dundler Mifflin’s resident chili expert (and klutz).

Exclusive to Spotify, the podcast promises to cover everything an Office diehard could possibly dream of — from the first meetings held by co-creator Ben Silverman and UK Office creator Ricky Gervais and the unique search for cast members to the best bits and most memorable cold opens. Sweetening the chili pot for fans is Baumgartner’s list of special guests, some of whom might just be familiar: Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin). Also expected to appear on the podcast is super fanatic and our 2019 Artist of the Year Billie Eilish, who has spoken extensively about her Office obsession.



The Oral History debuted today, July 14th, with the release of the first three episodes, and the remaining ones are scheduled to drop every Tuesday from here on out. The initial trio of episodes takes viewers back to the very, very beginning — even well before the Emmy-winning TV show had a starring lead.

A synopsis for the premiere episode, “Ok, Here’s the Pitch”, reads: ” A chance discovery on a trip to London sends a producer on the hunt to secure the rights — and a TV network — to produce a series with the potential to redefine comedy in the US.” The second one, “Ordinary Looking Losers”, is meant to be “a deep dive into how The Office was cast. It was far from the way that things are typically done in Hollywood… which is why it uncovered a roster of talent that nobody else was looking for.” Meanwhile, third episode “Everything That Makes It Harder Makes It Better” offers a behind-the-scenes look “into how the WORLD of The Office was created… both at the fictional Dunder Mifflin and at the very real — very small — actual office where the pilot was shot.”

If you’re ready to take a deep dive into Scranton’s premier (only?) paper company, its employees (yes, even Prison Mike), and so much more, grab your stapler-filled jello dessert and start streaming The Oral History of The Office below.

In case you’re hankering for more of the Dunder Mifflin crew, might we suggest a late-night viewing of Michael Scott’s own Threat Level Midnight? There’s also the Office Ladies, a podcast that’s hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Martin and features its own juicy pieces of trivia. John Krasinksi also recently reunited the cast for a virtual wedding. Indeed, there’s a lot of Office content to sift through from just the last few months, and there may be even more if Stanley gets his way.