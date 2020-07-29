Menu
Trevor Powers Releases Surprise New Album Capricorn: Stream

The artist formerly known as Youth Lagoon draws inspiration from nature

by
on July 29, 2020, 10:26am
0 comments
Trevor Powers, photo by Jamie Powers

We may be well into Leo season, but that hasn’t stopped Trevor Powers from dropping off a surprise album called Capricorn.

The follow-up to 2018’s Mulberry Violence was inspired by the wonders of Mother Nature. According to a statement, after suffering a severe panic attack that left his legs numb for a week, the Idaho-born Powers sought refuge in the state’s Sawtooth Mountains. During this month-long cabin retreat, he captured the essence of his wilderness surroundings using an old piano and other instruments, cassette recorders, and a computer. All that field work eventually resulted in the birth of Capricorn.

Powers explained further,

“The field recordings are mostly a patchwork of nature: wind, insects, rain, birds, frogs, streams, thunder but with their voices mangled and played with. I fell in love with the idea that everything has a voice. Combining those with piano melodies felt like some kind of Mister Rogers hallucination. I also created some crude digital instruments out of noise pollution, like planes and highways – but the most natural sounds were always the most alien. I wanted to make something that felt as peaceful as it was haunting. Anything that did that and served the music, I made use of.”

“We’ve forgotten how bizarre our planet is,” added the dream pop songwriter formerly known as Youth Lagoon. “Insects are their own gospel choir. Rain is a fucking fever dream. The more Earth I included, the more alien it felt.”

Stream the alien beauty of Capricorn below via Bandcamp. The album is out through Fat Possum.

 

Capricorn Artwork:

trevor powers capricorn album cover art Trevor Powers Releases Surprise New Album Capricorn: Stream

Capricorn Tracklist:
01. First Rain
02. Earth To Earth
03. The Riverine
04. A New Name
05. Ghosts of Shanghai
06. Blue Savior
07. Pest
08. 2166

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
