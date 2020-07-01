Kanye West and FKA twigs Feature on New Ty Dolla $ign Single “Ego Death”: Stream

"Ego Death" artwork (Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex)

Ty Dolla $ign has amassed a star-studded lineup for his new single. “Ego Death” boasts Kanye West and FKA twigs, as well as electronic music producer Skrillex and experimental artist serpentwithfeet. Stream the full song below.

During his turn on the mic, Ty Dolla $ign speaks about the toxicity of ego and the freedom that comes with its death. “Ego death is where you find happiness,” raps the Los Angeles native.



For his part, Kanye raps abouts mass incarceration and Black voter suppression. The Chicago MC also makes references to the NFL’s history of racism and that one time he feuded with Beck over his controversial Grammys win.

FKA twigs handles the song’s outro, singing, “I let my ego down and then I rise back up/ I let my ego down and then the beast come back,” later ending with “It’s gonna cost you to be great/ You will have to sacrifice something to be great.”

“Ego Death” comes just 24 hours after the release of Kanye’s own God’s Country single “Wash Us in the Blood” featuring Travis Scott, and just days after Ye announced his new Gap fashion line and Kids See Ghosts TV show trailer. Ty Dolla $ign just participated in The Obamas’ virtual graduation event alongside Beyoncé and BTS, and he also recently collaborated with Thundercat and Jacob Collier. This new single is believed to appear on his forthcoming full-length tentatively called Dream House.

As for FKA twigs, the R&B star shared her excellent MAGDALENE album late last year, which also happened to feature a collaboration with Skrillex (“holy terrain”). Early 2020 saw serpentwithfeet release a new EP called Apparition.