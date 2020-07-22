Smash Mouth, Trapt, and Buckcherry Are Playing the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Next Month

Smash Mouth

While the vast majority of large-scale gatherings have been canceled due to COVID, the annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip motorcycle rally and concert series is moving forward as planned.

In year’s past, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has drawn upwards of 700,000 people to Sturgis, South Dakota for its multi-day festival. In 2020, because of the pandemic, organizers are anticipating a smaller crowd than usual. But even at a reduced capacity, the Buffalo Chip is shaping up to me the largest public gathering to take place since COVID began.



For its part, event organizers are encouraging attendees to follow CDC guidelines. There will be signage with recommended safety practices posted throughout the park, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. The capacity of the amphitheater itself will also be reduced to 50%. Ultimately, though, organizers will let attendees decide whether they want to wear a face mask or practice social distancing (via Newcenter 1).

So, who’s signed up to play this year’s Buffalo Chip? It’s a real who’s who of music luminaries, let me tell you. Smash Mouth are of course on board, as are Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, and Night Ranger. On the heels of their smash new album, MAGA rockers Trapt are also set to headline a night. So too is Reverend Horton Heat, who previously called on fans to push back on COVID restrictions because “You can’t stop rock and roll!” Rounding out the lineup are Lit, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip also promises 25+ bars on site, $1 drafts and hot dogs, a pancake breakfast, a beach party, free showers, a tattoo parlor, and other amenities that sound like a sure-fire way to spread COVID.

Nevertheless, if you’re interested in tempting fate, tickets are available for purchase through the Buffalo Chip’s website.

We’ve reached out to Buffalo Chip organizers for more information on their safety procedures, and will let you know if and when we hear back.

