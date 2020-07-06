Menu
Consequence of Sound Launches New T-Shirts

Proceeds benefit Consequence of Sound and MusiCares' COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund

on July 06, 2020, 6:17pm
T-shirts are here! Consequence of Sound is unveiling a new capsule of branded shirts as part of our newly relaunched webstore.

The initial designs include several logo tees in a variety of different styles, including midnight navy, cardinal red, galaxy splatter, and dream tie-dye.

Additionally, we’re commemorating the Spring 2020 concert season that was not with a limited-edition tee available in black and storm blue.

As with our custom face masks, we’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund benefiting artists and other music industry professionals.

Stay tuned for more designs, as well as other pieces of limited-edition merch, to be revealed in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in submitting your designs, send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we like your design, we’ll get in touch.

 

