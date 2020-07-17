Tamar Braxton Hospitalized Following Suspected Suicide Attempt

Tamar Jackson

Singer and television personality Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday night after an apparent suicide attempt.

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles after Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unconscious inside of her hotel room. She appeared to have consumed an unknown number of pills in addition to alcohol.



Adefeso told police that Braxton was upset earlier in the day and may have attempted to take her own life.

In a statement released to Page Six, Braxton’s family said, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

As a founding member of The Braxtons alongside sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, Tamar Braxton is a three-time Grammy Award nominee. She also received a pair of Daytime Emmy nominations for her work as co-host of the daytime TV talk show The Real. Since 2011, she and her sisters have starred in the reality TV series Braxton Family Values.

Editor’s Note:If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.