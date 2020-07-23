Taylor Swift Announces New Album Folklore, Featuring The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver

Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

Surprise, surprise: Taylor Swift has announced the release of her eighth studio album. It’s called folklore, spans 16 tracks, and arrives TONIGHT at midnight ET.

Co-produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote/produced 11 tracks, the album also features collaborations with Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and William Bower.



“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” Swift announced on socials.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; Aaron Dessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), Bon Iver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and Jack Antonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).”

Below you can view her full announcement, in addition to the album art and tracklist.

folklore serves as Swift’s eighth studio album to date and arrives a little less than a year after her previous full-length, Lover. Swift had planned to play a series of stadium shows this summer, but those dates were postponed due to the pandemic.

In a fascinating subplot, Swift’s folklore is due out the same day Swift’s longtime rival, Kanye West, is supposedly releasing his own new album.

folklore Artwork:

folklore Tracklist:

01. The 1

02. Cardigan

03. The Last Great American Dynasty

04. Exile” (feat. Bon Iver)

05. My Tears Ricochet

06. Mirrorball

07. Seven

08. August

09. This Is Me Trying

10. Illicit Affairs

11. Invisible String

12. Mad Woman

13. Epiphany

14. Betty

15. Peace

16. Hoax