The Avett Brothers Announce New Album The Third Gleam

The Avett Brothers, photo by Crackerfarm

Last fall saw The Avett Brothers release their 10th album, Closer Than Together. Now, less than a year later, they’re prepping to return with another full-length collection: The Third Gleam is due out August 28th through Loma Vista Recordings.

The forthcoming effort serves as the third installment in the band’s ongoing Gleam series, following the initial Gleam EP from 2006 and the 2008 Second Gleam project. To continue the spirit of these releases, The Avett Brothers revisited their “roots, both sonically and in form with Seth and Scott Avett playing as a trio with longtime bassist Bob Crawford,” according to a statement.



The three completed the new album just before the coronavirus outbreak, but its themes of isolation, incarceration, injustice, resilience, and love still resonate universally — and perhaps even more so given the current circumstances. In a video announcement, Seth and Scott talked further about The Third Gleam and its arrival during this unique moment in time, saying,

“It was finished before the most recent injustices against black lives inspired outrage and a much-needed call for social reform and revolution. Through the fever pitch of fear over the pandemic, outcry in the wake of widely observable bigotry, and mourning over the death caused by both, we are united in conflict…put to task in the arenas of our fortitude, our morality, indeed the strength of our own souls, individually and collectively.”

“… The songs were not informed specifically by the urgent and pivotal concepts which are now center stage. However, as these factors have been and will remain a part of us as a whole, independent of a specific moment in history, the songs of this particular piece do connect somehow to this particular time… there are themes which have made their way into this chapter of songs that are undeniably universal, and anchored in our current world… Isolation, resilience, frustration, confusion, contemplation and hope are here, both in regards to our own lives and as a consideration of the human experience in general.”

Recently, The Avett Brothers participated in a livestream event benefiting the Colorado Music Relief Fund, alongside Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews Band, Grace Potter, Jack Johnson, and more.

The Third Gleam Artwork:

The Third Gleam Tracklist:

01. Victory

02. I Should’ve Spent The Day With My Family

03. Prison To Heaven

04. Back Into The Light

05. Women Like You

06. Untitled #4

07. I Go To My Heart

08. The Fire