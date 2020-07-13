The Go! Team Return with New Single “Cookie Scene” Featuring IndigoYaj: Stream

The Go! Team

The Go! Team have today shared a new single called “Cookie Scene”. The British indie pop collective’s first new music since 2018’s Semicircle couldn’t arrive at a better time, either, as we could all use a bit of brightness as this heavy summer rolls on.

Featuring Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, the track does seem to lyrically be about the rise in political protests around the country. Though perhaps being steeped in this unrest for so long just colors everything we absorb and lines like, “Busses passing by, stores hanging signs/ People to my right on the phones or waving hi” aren’t about Black Lives Matter marches at all. Either way, “Cookie Scene” is a fantastically good-vibes tune with bursts of electronics zooming around a flute base from Sarah Hayes, offering a tropical respite to help kick off your Monday morning.



“The stripped back swinging percussion of ‘Iko Iko’ by the Dixie Cups and the loud crunchy shaker in Salt-n-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ were both inspirations,” says The Go! Team’s Ian Parton in a statement, “and I’ve always loved the way Bollywood or William Onyeabor songs would have random laser beams and electro toms popping up. I wanted to mix the street corner with the intergalactic, to take Detroit to outer space.”

Take a listen to “Cookie Scene” below via its accompanying music video. The track will be released on September 11th on a 7-inch single backed with another fresh Go! Team song, “Free Breakfast Program”.