Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever Is Gross on Multiple Levels

The Horror Virgin revisits the contagion horror of this 2003 gorefest

by
on July 27, 2020, 9:12am
0 comments
The Horror Virgin - Cabin Fever

“We’re all gonna get it. We’re all gonna get sick. Jeff’s off in the woods getting drunk.”

Yeah, we’re a professor … OF BEING A POD! School’s out and The Horror Virgin Crew is headed to a cabin in the woods for a little rest and relaxation. We’ve stocked up on stolen Snickers bars and fox urine, so pour yourself a glass of water and meet us in the woods for Cabin Fever. Just don’t sit next to Dennis.

We’ll discuss Eli Roth, the fallacy of the Friend Zone, and effective body horror. Jenn plays the spoons and we all agree that chilli is the last thing you want to eat when there’s a flesh eating virus on the loose.

OOOH, FACED!

Jenn’s Links

Cabin Fever Symptoms and Coping Skills

14 Surprising Facts About Cabin Fever

Necrotizing Fasciitis (Soft Tissue Inflammation)

There’s pointless, and then there’s a scene-for-scene remake of Cabin Fever

