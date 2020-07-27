Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever Is Gross on Multiple Levels

The Horror Virgin - Cabin Fever

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“We’re all gonna get it. We’re all gonna get sick. Jeff’s off in the woods getting drunk.”

Yeah, we’re a professor … OF BEING A POD! School’s out and The Horror Virgin Crew is headed to a cabin in the woods for a little rest and relaxation. We’ve stocked up on stolen Snickers bars and fox urine, so pour yourself a glass of water and meet us in the woods for Cabin Fever. Just don’t sit next to Dennis.

We’ll discuss Eli Roth, the fallacy of the Friend Zone, and effective body horror. Jenn plays the spoons and we all agree that chilli is the last thing you want to eat when there’s a flesh eating virus on the loose.

OOOH, FACED!

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

—Cabin Fever Symptoms and Coping Skills

—14 Surprising Facts About Cabin Fever

—Necrotizing Fasciitis (Soft Tissue Inflammation)

—There’s pointless, and then there’s a scene-for-scene remake of Cabin Fever