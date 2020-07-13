We Can All Agree The Purge Was Ahead of Its Time

The Horror Virgin - The Purge

“This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the Annual Purge, sanctioned by the U.S. Government. Commencing at the siren, any and all crime, including murder, will be legal for 12 continuous hours.”

It’s almost Purge time. We didn’t get invited to the neighborhood party this year, but that’s probably fine, right? We’ve enabled our emergency systems, so grab the control for your creepy robot camera and meet us in the panic room for The Purge. We hear the dip is good.

This episode of The Horror Virgin is a bit of a heavy hitter as Jenn, Todd, and Mikey talk about politics, moral relativism, privilege, and Covid-19. Mikey tries to figure out Purge logic, Jenn loves Ethan Hawk, and Todd digs into the capitalist metaphor.

Just remember all the good the pod does.

