In light of Comic-Con@Home, the Losers host their own panel with a very special episode featuring one very special ka-tet. Ahead you’ll hear from voices all across Mid-World, who have all dedicated their lives to serve the beam of Sai King. We have an influencer, a filmmaker, and even another podcast host, one who paved the way long before the Losers ever built the Barrens.

More specifically, Losers Michael Roffman and Jenn Adams speak to Bookstagram icon Johann Trotter, writer-filmmaker-archivist John Campopiano, and Stephen Kingcast host Cooper O’Connor. Together, they discuss why they keep hitting the stacks, why they keep flipping through the pages, and why they spend hours, days, months, and years in King’s Dominion.

Listen above and be sure to follow them on their respective journeys.

Chapters include: Introductions, Dreamcatcher (05:10), The Long Walk (40:00), The Dark Half (1:00:00), Everything’s Eventual (1:29:00), and Outro (1:48:00).

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

