The National’s Matt Berninger Reveals New Solo Single “Distant Axis”: Stream

The National's Matt Berninger in video for "Distant Axis"

On October 2nd, The National frontman Matt Berninger will release his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison. After first previewing the LP by unveiling its title track, Berninger has now unveiled a second teaser track in “Distant Axis”.

The song was co-written by The Walkmen’s Walter Martin. In a statement, Berninger discussed the collaboration, saying, “II met Walter Martin fifteen years ago when The National opened for The Walkmen on a tour of shitty clubs in the American Southeast. On that tour I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life. I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Walt and I have stayed friends and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth. ‘Distant Axis’ started from a sketch Walt sent me named ‘Savannah’. I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”



Accompanying the song’s release is a video directed by Berninger and his brother, Tom, who previously helmed The National’s excellent documentary Mistaken For Strangers. Both Berninger brothers appear in the video for “Distant Axis”, as does Matt’s adorable pup. Watch it below.

Serpentine Prison was produced by Booker T. Jones and features additional contributions from Andrew Bird, The National’s Scott Devendorf, The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, Menomena’s Brent Knopf, and more.