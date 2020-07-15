The Presidential Dropout: Kanye’s 2020 Campaign is Already Over

Kanye West, photo via Reuters

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Kanye West has seemingly pulled the plug on his 2020 presidential campaign. Though Kanye has yet to publicly announce his presidential dropout, a campaign advisor confirmed to New York Magazine that he “is out” of the race.

Steve Kramer, a get-out-the-vote specialist, told New York Magazine that he had been hired by Kanye to get the billionaire polymath on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. Kramer said Kanye was initially serious about the idea: Kanye and his team had spent the previous weekend “formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do,” including putting together a staff of contractors and volunteers.



However, shortly after the signature-gathering process began, Kanye went dark and Kramer disbanded his efforts ahead of Tuesday’s filing deadline in Florida.

Kramer did not reveal why Kanye chose to abandon his campaign, but noted that “any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” Kramer told New York Magazine. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

Kanye announced his intention to run for president in a Tweet fired off on the Fourth of July, and immediately earned the backing of Space X founder Elon Musk. However, following a bizarre interview with Forbes, Kanye seemingly lost the endorsement of Musk, while other friends and family members expressed concern that Kanye was going through a bipolar episode. National polling also revealed that only 2% of registered voters intended on voting for Kanye.

While Kanye may be out of the race, another third-party celebrity candidate remains: former child actor turned billionaire cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce threw his hat into the ring earlier this month.