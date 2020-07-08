The Sims, photo via IGN

The Sims are coming to a TV screen near you — well, sort of. The popular video game is the basis of a new reality competition show on TBS called The Sims Spark’d.

Premiering on July 17th, the four-episode series will see Sims players navigate timed challenges that test their creative storytelling talents. The contestant with the sharpest Sims skills will be rewarded with a $100,000 prize.



Contestants include actual diehard Sims fans and community members, such as YouTubers Plumbella and Xmiramira. Spark’d viewers at home will also be given the opportunity to join in on the fun by participating in a number of in-game challenges.

“Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game,” Lyndsay Pearson, the general manager of The Sims, commented in a press release today. “We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

The Sims Spark’d comes from Buzzfeed Multiplayer and Turner Sports’ ELeague. American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen will host and the judges panel consists of Buzzfeed Multiplayer’s Kelsey Impicciche, singer and Ariana Grande associate Tayla Parx, and Sims developer David Miotke, aka SimGuruNinja.

The Sims, which made its initial debut way back in 2000, is just the latest video game to be used by Hollywood film/TV execs following Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu.