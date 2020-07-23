The Sword Announce Conquest of Quarantine Session, Cover T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution”: Watch

The Sword, courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR

The Sword have announced a new socially distant performance series, Conquest of Quarantine. The heavy rockers are today premiering the first tune from the three-song lockdown session, a cover of T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution’, exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The new series comes on the heels of The Sword’s recent career-spanning compilations, Conquest of Kingdoms and Chronology 2006-2018. Both cull archival live recordings, B-sides, and rarities.



As singer-guitarist J.D. Cronise told us in our recent interview, the band hoped to tour in support of the album before the pandemic effectively paused live music. Instead, The Sword performed together virtually in isolation and streaming the footage for fans.

“Since we’re not touring this summer as originally planned, we figured we should lay down some quarantine jams for all the riff-deprived rockers out there,” Cronise remarks. “The first one is our take on T. Rex’s ‘Children of the Revolution’, and in case you were wondering, no, you won’t fool them!”

adds drummer Jimmy Vela: “This was a new approach for us; the ‘Tribute to Kings’ tour postponement led to us finding a different way to connect with our fans. It was fun and something we hadn’t tried yet… the songs we chose were a good fit. We were real excited to get back on stage and be part of the ‘Tribute to Kings’ tour. We will back out there next year with the newly rescheduled dates in 2021. Mask up!”

Vela is alluding to the band’s rescheduled shows supporting Primus, who will be covering Rush’s A Farewell to Kings. Those new 2021 dates are below.

Watch The Sword’s cover of “Children of the Revolution” below, and stay tuned for the next two songs from the Conquest of Quarantine lockdown session coming in the next couple of weeks. You can also purchase the new compilations Conquest of Kingdoms and Chronology 2006-2018 here.

The Sword 2021 US Tour Dates:

06/09 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center *

06/11 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/12 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

06/13 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre *

06/15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *

06/16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/22 – Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreacheville.com Arena *

06/23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/25 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live! *

06/26 – Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion *

06/27 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *

06/29 – Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo *

07/01 – Westbrook, Maine @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

07/02 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre *

07/05 – Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (no the Sword)

07/06 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

07/08 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre *

07/09 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage *

07/10 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met *

07/13 – Toronto, Ont. @ RBC Echo Beach *

07/15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor *

07/16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/17 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre *

07/19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion *

* = supporting Primus