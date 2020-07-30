Menu
The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear Members to Play Voter Registration Concert

Members of TV on the Radio, Waxahatchee, and Kevin Morby are also participating in the August 14th event

by
on July 30, 2020, 11:20am
The War on Drugs, photo by Philip Cosores
A number of indie favorites are teaming up for a virtual concert to encourage voter registration ahead of November’s election. Taking place on Friday, August  14th at 7:00 p.m. ET, “Vote Ready: A Concert for Voter Registration” promises original self-recorded performances from The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, Waxahatchee, and Kevin Morby.

Other participating artists include TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, Hand Habits, Tarriona Tank Ball, The Building, and Allison Russell and Leyla McCalla of Our Native Daughters.

Fans will be able to watch the event for free by simply checking to see if they’re registered to vote. Anyone not currently registered will be able to register to vote through an online form. Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of the event.

