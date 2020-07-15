Austra on Growing Up With Opera and NSYNC

This Must Be the Gig -Austra

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher



This Must Be the Gig is joined by the brilliant Katie Stelmanis of Austra to discuss her latest album, HiRUDiN. In this chat, host Lior Phillips and Stelmanis discuss how opera proved to be a gateway to performance, the power of a good show in Eastern Europe, seeing NSYNC as a teen, adjusting to life in the pandemic, and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured non-profit, Chicago West Community Music Center.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

For more episodes of This Must Be the Gig, subscribe now!

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Instagram | Twitter