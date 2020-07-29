Menu
TIDAL HiFi Offering Free 60-Day Subscription to the Best Streaming Audio Experience

Listen to your favorite music in high-fidelity and Masters quality -- all for free

on July 29, 2020, 4:30pm
TIDAL HiFi

Of the many music streaming options out there, few offer the high-fidelity listening experience of TIDAL HiFi. The service provides users with true lossless audio quality, and right now you can hear the difference free for 60 days with an exclusive offer from Consequence of Sound. 

Thanks to its use of the FLAC codec as opposed to AAC, TIDAL HiFi offers the highest fidelity audio available. Its 1141kbps bitrate is 4.4 times better than the 320kpbs “high quality” audio of rival streamers. Plus, with TIDAL Masters and its MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) compression process, listeners can get a lossless audio experience approved by the artists themselves.

From exclusive protest playlists and the best in metal music, to the latest releases from the likes of My Morning Jacket and Beyoncé, to classic reissues from Kraftwerk and Gang of Four, TIDAL HiFi is the way to hear your favorite music in true high-fidelity. What’s more, TIDAL offers a huge variety of original video content, including exclusive interviews, documentaries, and performances. There’s also TIDAL Magazine, with essays, listening guides, interviews, and longer reads that complement the platform’s vast music and video catalog.

Right now, TIDAL HiFi is offering a free 60-day trial subscription to new users, providing access to over 60 million tracks with lossless compression, including TIDAL Masters. Sign up now for this exclusive offer.

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
