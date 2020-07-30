Toronto International Film Festival Unveils 2020 Lineup

Regina King, Spike Lee, Halle Berry

Pandemic or not, Toronto International Film Festival is trucking forward and has announced its 2020 lineup. Set to run from September 10th to 19th, the hybrid event will include limited offline film screenings and virtual red carpets, press conferences, and industry events.

“We will be relying on drive-ins and outdoor screenings and will have some indoor screenings, and then there’s a strong digital component, not just for the public, but also for the industry,” festival co-head Joana Vicente told The Hollywood Reporter.



What’s more, they’ve tapped 50 top industry directors and actors to serve as TIFF Ambassdors throughout the 10-day event. These include Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Martin Scorsese, Claire Denis, Denis Villeneuve, and the list goes on.

So, what’s on the docket? Quite a lot, all things considered. Spike Lee’s filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia will open the festival; Oscar winner Regina King brings her directorial debut One Night in Miami; Roseanne Liang will roll out her action horror pic Shadow in the Cloud; and Werner Herzog will add a dose of existential terror with his meteorite documentary, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.

Other highlights include Francis Lee’s Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom featuring Jacki Weaver and Naomi Watts; Florian Zeller’s dementia drama The Father that stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman; and Halle Berry’s directorial debut feature Bruised in which she also stars.

Consult the full lineup below

180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA

Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom

Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark

Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany

Beans Tracey Deer | Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China

Bruised Halle Berry | USA

City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA

Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA

Opening Night Film – David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA

The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India

Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA

Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom

The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA

Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | France/Germany/Portugal/Palestine/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan

Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA

I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada

The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France

MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada

New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada

Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami Regina King | USA

Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia

Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand

Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada

Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France

Closing Night Presentation – A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India

Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France

The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom

Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan

Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland