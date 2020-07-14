Tory Lanez Arrested on Felony Weapons Charge

Tory Lanez, photo by Amy Price

Tory Lanez was arrested on a felony weapons charge following a disturbance at a house party early Sunday morning. Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion also attended the party and sustained a glass wound to the foot.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. local time on Sunday. Witnesses told officers then there was an argument inside Lanez’s SUV and at some point shorts were fired into the air.



After locating Lanez’s vehicle and conducting a search, officers discovered a gun. He was subsequently detained and booked on a felony concealed weapon charge.

Megan Thee Stallion, who was in the vehicle with Lanez, was found to have sustained a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass inside of the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and treated.