Travis Scott, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott has more new music on the way. As Stereogum points out, the Houston rapper and producer Chase B teased a new collaborative album on the latest installment of their .WAV Radio show on Monday. They’re calling it Escapism and they’ve already dropped a bunch of tracks from it.

Here’s a rundown of the new songs: “Zen” and “Lithuania” featuring Big Sean; “Cafeteria” featuring Don Toliver and Chase B; “Picky” featuring Nav and Wheezy; “Scrooge” featuring Swae Lee; “The Parables” featuring YBN Cordae; “White Tee” featuring Young Thug; and “MAYDAY” featuring Sheck Wes.



Who knows when we’ll hear the full album, but you can stream a replay of .WAV Radio here via Apple Music. The new material begins around the hour and a half mark, shortly after they have a pretty great chat about sequel albums such as Tha Carter III and The Chronic 2001.

Clearly, Scott is not letting the pandemic slow him down. Over the past few months, he’s featured on Jay Electronica’s highly anticipated debut, debuted music up Fortnite, and worked with Kid Cudi, Future, Rosalia, Yeezy, and the list goes on.