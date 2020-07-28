Trent Reznor, Beastie Boys, Kamasi Washington Nominated for Emmys

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

Don’t look now, but Trent Reznor is zeroing in on that EGOT.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman already has an Academy Award and multiple Grammys to his name. Today, he received two Emmy nominations.



Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross’ original score for HBO’s Watchmen received recognition in two categories: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (“The Way It Used To Be”) and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series. If Reznor and Ross were to win in either category, they’d be just a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status. Nine Inch Nails: The Musical, anyone?

Beastie Boys and director Spike Jonze also picked up a pair of nominations for their documentary Beastie Boys Story. The film is nominated for both Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Other notable music nominees include Kamasi Washington, whose score for Michelle Obama’s Homecoming is in contention for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special; Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, whose song for This Is Us, “Memorized”, is up for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics; and The RZA, whose theme for Wu-Tang: An American Saga was nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The 2020 Emmy Awards go down September 20th on ABC. You can find the full list of nominees across television here.