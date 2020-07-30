Phish, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio is set to unveil a new solo album called Lonely Trip, and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it. The album is due out tomorrow, Friday, July 31st.

Lonely Trip was born out of quarantine, as it was written and recorded by Anastasio while self-isolating at his New York City home. Anastasio initially previewed songs as they were finished via his Instagram, and later finished the material with assistance from longtime studio collaborator Bryce Goggin.



In a lengthy note accompanying’s the album’s announcement, Anastasio spoke extensively about the recording process.

“Knowing I wasn’t going to be leaving my apartment for a while, I started working. It felt therapeutic to write,” he explained. “I wanted to connect with our community in some way. The unplanned nature of the recording meant I didn’t have a lot of gear during this process. I had an electric and an acoustic guitar, a small amp, two microphones, some percussion, and two keyboards, including an old Kurzweil with very realistic drum sounds on it. Everything was recorded through a Spire 8-track. Lonely Trip is truly a raw, low-fi recording.”

“As the weeks went by, I worked on improving my recording techniques,” Anastasio added. “I called recording engineers including Ben Collette and Vance Powell to get tips on microphone placement, and I purchased a bass guitar online. I also started tapping into a Dropbox folder with about 30 four-minute drum sequences that I had recorded with [Phish’s] Jon Fishman over the last year.”

As a preview, Anastasio has unveiled the video for “…And Flew Aways”, which you can watch below. His full note about the album can be found afterward.

Earlier on in quarantine, Phish surprised fans with the release of 15th studio album, Sigma Oasis.

Trey Anatasio on the Making of Lonely Trip

Lonely Trip was conceived and recorded in isolation at my home studio (aka Rubber Jungle) during the peak of New York City’s COVID-19 crisis, March — July, 2020. When the lockdown began, I had by chance just completed a weekend songwriting session with my friends and longtime collaborators Tom Marshall and Scott Herman. That session took place March 13th and 14th just as the crisis was beginning in New York, so the themes of fear and isolation were already finding their way into those first songs. By the time I arrived home, the situation in NYC had gotten much worse.

Knowing I wasn’t going to be leaving my apartment for a while, I started working. It felt therapeutic to write. I wanted to connect with our community in some way. The unplanned nature of the recording meant I didn’t have a lot of gear during this process. I had an electric and an acoustic guitar, a small amp, two microphones, some percussion, and two keyboards, including an old Kurzweil with very realistic drum sounds on it. Everything was recorded through a Spire 8-track. Lonely Trip is truly a raw, low-fi recording.

The process of writing songs became a reflective and healing experience. Being able to share these songs instantly with our community via Instagram felt equally profound. It harkened back to my youth, before there was a Phish, when I would write songs and home-record them specifically with the intention of sharing them with my circle of friends via cassette four-track recordings.

As the weeks went by, I worked on improving my recording techniques. I called recording engineers including Ben Collette and Vance Powell to get tips on microphone placement, and I purchased a bass guitar online. I also started tapping into a Dropbox folder with about 30 four-minute drum sequences that I had recorded with Jon Fishman over the last year.

For the previous few Phish albums (including Kasvot Växt and Sigma Oasis), I had been experimenting with writing songs, starting with drum beats that I had sung into my phone. Fish and I would go into the studio and record the beats exactly as I had sung them, with Fish launching off in his unique way after a minute or two. I used these beats as building blocks to many of the songs on Lonely Trip, and it explains how I could do a whole album in Rubber Jungle with such good sounding drums. Thank you Fish!

The album was ultimately mixed by my friend Bryce Goggin, and as always, Bryce’s mixes sound incredible. Thank you Bryce!

Lonely Trip was my message in a bottle during this time, and I wish I knew how to properly thank all of you in our community for listening and responding. It meant so much to me. Thank you. Wishing all of you much love and safety during this turbulent time.

This album is dedicated to the heroism of our healthcare and essential workers.

— Trey

Lonely Trip Artwork: