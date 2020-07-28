Tricky Announces New Album Fall to Pieces, Shares First Two Singles: Stream

The veteran trip hop producer Tricky will return on September 4th with a new album called Fall to Pieces.
The 11-track LP was recorded in Berlin in late 2019, and features vocals from Marta Złakowska, a singer he discovered during a European tour when he was left without a vocalist on the opening night. “Marta doesn’t care about being famous, she just wants to sing,” Tricky says of his new collaborative partner.
As a preview of the album, Tricky has unveiled two teaser singles: “Fall Please” and “Thinking Of”. Listen to both below.
Fall to Pieces marks Tricky’s 14th studio album to date and follows his 20,20 EP, which was released earlier this year.
Fall To Pieces Artwork:
Fall To Pieces Tracklist:
01. Thinking Of
02. Close Now
03. Running Off
04. I’m In The Doorway
05. Hate This Pain
06. Chills Me To The Bone
07. Fall Please
08. Take Me Shopping
09. Like a Stone
10. Throws Me Around
11. Vietnam