Troye Sivan Announces In a Dream EP, Shares New Single “Easy”: Stream

Troye Sivan, photo by Tim Ashton

Troye Sivan gave music fans one of the best albums of 2018 with Bloom. Now, the South African-born Australian songwriter is readying a follow-up EP called In a Dream.

Due out August 21st via Capitol Records, the forthcoming EP consists of six tracks, including the single “Take Yourself Home” from April. Five of the songs were recorded just before the lockdown in both Stockholm and Los Angeles, with production coming from Bloom veteran Oscar Görres, also known for his work with Taylor Swift and Adam Lambert.



“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Sivan comments on the EP in a statement. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

As a second preview of In a Dream, the 25-year-old artist is sharing “Easy”, an ’80s-leaning pop tune about rescuing a relationship that appears to be wasting away. “The house is on fire, woo!/ Burning the tears right off my face/ What the hell did we do?/ Tell me we’ll make it through,” pleads Sivan.

Stream it below, and watch out for the official self-directed music video that arrives tomorrow, July 16th. Pre-orders for the new EP have begun.

Over the last few months, Sivan has performed as part of Mark Ronson’s guest-heavy “Love Lockdown” quarantine livestream, as well as participated in The Stonewall Inn’s virtual benefit show.

In a Dream Artwork:

In a Dream Tracklist:

01. Take Yourself Home

02. Easy

03. could cry just thinkin about you

04. STUD

05. Rager teenager!

06. IN A DREAM