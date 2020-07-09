Vampire Weekend Release Live In Florida EP: Stream

Vampire Weekend, photo by Peter Troest

Vampire Weekend have unveiled Live In Florida, a new six-track EP featuring recordings from a pair of concerts in St. Augustine and Miami in 2019. The EP is available to stream exclusively via Amazon Music. Listen below.

Live In Florida includes recordings of “Sunflower”, “How Long?”, and “2021”, from their latest album Father of the Bride, in addition to past favorites like “A Punk” and “White Sky”.



“Vampire Weekend has had a long and healthy relationship with the Florida music fan, and last summer’s Miami/St. Augustine run was no different,” says drummer Chris Tomson in a statement. “These shows were a little sticky in the August humidity but I had so much fun playing and the really great crowd vibes always help (especially, but not limited to, Nick from Orlando’s inspired assistance on ‘A-Punk’). These shows stayed with me like the pepper sauce from O’Steen’s or a Cubano Doble from Enriqueta’s.”

Back in May, Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig marked the first anniversary of Father of the Bride by performing a medley of songs on The Tonight Show.