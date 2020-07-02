Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice has canceled a Fourth of July concert scheduled in Texas following pleas from local health officials who worried that such an event could exacerbate the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper had been scheduled to headline the “Independent Day Throwback Beach Party” at Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Lake Travis, Texas, with an expected crowd of 2,500 people. However, after news of the concert went viral on Thursday night, the Travis County Health Department called on Vanilla Ice to alter his plans.



“This is not wise regardless of who is performing at any gathering right now. The best way to be nostalgic is by protecting your parents and grandparents and staying home,” the Travis County Health Department told TMZ.

Vanilla Ice has now heeded those calls, as he’s canceled the concert. “I listened to my fans, I hear all you people out here. I didn’t know the numbers were so crazy,” he said in an Instagram video. “We just want to stay safe, we do take it seriously, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe. We wanted to have a good time on Fourth of July, but it turned into a big vocal point on me, and it’s not about that.”

In recent weeks, Texas has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, to the point that Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs.